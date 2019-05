DARIEN — It was a loud statement that ultimately should benefit both teams down the road.

The Darien boys volleyball team knocked Staples from the unbeaten ranks Wednesday by posting a 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 sweep before a thrilled partisan crowd.

The loss ended Staples’ quest for back-to-back unbeaten seasons. The Wreckers were 26-0 last year and 11-0 before Wednesday’s defeat.

