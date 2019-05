GREENWICH — Westhill junior right-hander James Gerard made the most of his first start of the season on Wednesday.

Normally one of the Vikings’ closers, Gerard was asked to start against host Greenwich and he certainly answered the call in a big way.

Allowing three runs over seven strong innings, Gerard sparked Westhill on the mound, while senior outfielder Bobby Zmarzlak ignited his squad at the plate, hitting two home runs in the Vikings’ 7-3 win over Greenwich.

