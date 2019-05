FAIRFIELD — Standing on Tetreau/Davis Field after his Fairfield Warde team finally beat Fairfield Ludlowe in FCIAC boys lacrosse, 12-10, senior defender Charlie Richard had a few other scores in mind. He could rattle them right off.

Freshman year, when Ludlowe pounded the Mustangs 15-2. Sophomore year, when Ludlowe won a 5-3 tight one. Last year, the two one-goal losses, one of them in the qualifying round of the state tournament.

