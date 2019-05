WESTPORT — Staples coach Jack McFarland listed developing his pitching staff at the top of his agenda between now and the start of the playoffs.

Putting Alex Deutsch on the mound may be the simplest solution.

Especially if the returns are anything close to what the Wreckers received today, when the sophomore threw a complete-game one-hitter in a 2-0 win over Ridgefield.

