With the postponement of numerous games due to Monday’s rain and subsequent wet field conditions on Tuesday, the FCIAC is postponing the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament from Friday to Saturday.

Final seedings and pairings will be determined after Thursday’s rescheduled regular-season games.

The softball tournament quarterfinals are still on as scheduled for Friday at the home sites of the top four seeds. All softball regular season games scheduled for Tuesday are still on.