No. 1 St. Joseph leads field of eight teams into FCIAC softball tournament

The St. Joseph Cadets wrapped up a perfect FCIAC regular season on Wednesday and will be the No. 1 seed for the conference softball tournament, which will begin with four quarterfinal games on Friday.

Below are the match-ups for the quarterfinals. The semifinals and final will be played at a neutral site at Sacred Heart University.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Friday, May 17

No. 8 Danbury (10-6) at No. 1 St. Joseph (16-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Greenwich (10-6) at No. 2 Trumbull (15-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Warde (11-5) at No. 3 Ludlowe (12-4), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield (12-4) at No. 4 Stamford (12-4), 4 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Sacred Heart University

Monday, May 20, 3 and 5 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

FCIAC Championship at Sacred Heart University

Wednesday, May 22, 5 p.m.