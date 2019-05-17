Field of eight set for 2019 FCIAC baseball tournament

The Brien McMahon Senators became the final team in FCIAC baseball tournament field on Thursday, setting up the four quarterfinal contests on Saturday.

McMahon clinched the eighth and final seed when Westhill lost to Ridgefield 6-2 and was eliminated from the playoff picture.

The Staples Wreckers are the No. 1 seed, followed by Ludlowe at No. 2. Defending league champion Darien is the No. 3 seed, and St. Joseph is No. 4. The top four seeds will host quarterfinal games before the tournament shifts to Stamford’s Cubeta Stadium for Monday’s semifinals.

Here’s the tournament schedule:

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 18

No. 7 Warde (9-7) at No. 2 Ludlowe (12-4), 10 a.m.

No. 8 McMahon (9-7) at No. 1 Staples (14-2), noon

No. 5 Trumbull (10-6) at No. 4 St. Joseph (10-6), 1 p.m.

No. 6 Danbury (10-6) at No. 3 Darien (11-5), 2 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

Monday, May 20, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

FCIAC Championship at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

Wednesday, May 22, 7 p.m.