Tournament field set for FCIAC boys lacrosse

Defending FCIAC champion Darien and defending Class L champion Ridgefield are the top two seeds for the conference tournament, which will get underway with the quarterfinal round on Saturday, May 18.

The top four seeds — No. 1 Darien, No. 2 Ridgefield, No. 3 New Canaan and No. 4 Wilton — will host games before the playoffs shift to the neutral site of Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field for Tuesday’s semifinals.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule:

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Saturday, May 18

No. 7 Warde at No. 2 Ridgefield, noon

No. 5 Staples at No. 4 Wilton, noon

No. 8 Trumbull at No. 1 Darien, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

Tuesday, May 21, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

FCIAC Final at Brien McMahon HS

Thursday, May 23, 7 p.m

The eight playoff teams were determined using a power point system. Teams are awarded 100 points for each official league victory, and 10 bonus points for every league win that opponent has. While the power point system was used to determine qualifiers, it was not used to determine final seedings.