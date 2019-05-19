Griffiths, defense lead New Canaan past Greenwich in FCIAC quarterfinals

NEW CANAAN – The first meeting of the season between the New Canaan and Greenwich boys lacrosse teams wasn’t much of a game as the Rams rolled to a 12-4 victory in late April.

The playoffs have started, however, and it’s a whole new ball game.

New Canaan survived and advanced as they edged the Cardinals 6-4 in the FCIAC quarterfinals Saturday at Dunning Field. The score was tied 3-3 at halftime, but the Rams took the lead for good when Drew Guida and Liam Griffiths scored back-to-back goals early in the third quarter.

