TRUMBULL — Emily Gell provided the pitching, Alexa Adinolfi supplied the power and everyone in the field chipped in defensively for Trumbull, which began the FCIAC tournament Saturday like a team on a mission.

Gell scattered seven hits, Adinolfi paced a 13-hit attack with a three-run homer and the Eagles made all the plays in the field on their way to registering a 7-0 win over visiting Greenwich in the quarterfinals.

