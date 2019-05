DARIEN — If there is one place FCIAC baseball teams do not want to be, it is matched up with Darien in the tournament quarterfinals.

This season, the unlucky team drawing the No. 3 Blue Wave in the opening round was No. 6 Danbury.

For the fifth-straight season, Darien won its quarterfinal matchup, advancing to the semifinals with an 8-2 win over the Hatters.

Click here for more