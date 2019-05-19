Kirby’s walk-off, two-run home run lifts St. Joseph past Trumbull, into FCIAC semifinals

TRUMBULL — Aaron Kirby delivered a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to power St. Joseph to an 11-10 walk-off win over town rivals Trumbull in the FCIAC baseball quarterfinals on Saturday.

“That’s definitely the biggest hit of my life,” Kirby said. “I was looking for something in my zone. My mindset was to not try to do too much… I caught it right on the barrel.”

In a game that will not be forgotten any time soon locally, winning pitcher Jimmy Evans sparked the rally for the fourth-seeded Cadets. He singled off Bryan Kraus with two down in the seventh with No. 5 seed Trumbull hanging onto a 10-9 lead.

Click here for more