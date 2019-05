WILTON — The plan, on the hottest day yet this boys lacrosse season, was to wear down Staples’ strong defense, said Wilton’s unrelated Sullivans: hold the ball, work it around, grind them down.

It mostly worked Saturday at Fujitani Field, at least until the Wreckers came all the way back to force overtime. But Liam Sullivan set up Reilly Sullivan 1:16 into the extra period to give Wilton a 4-3 win in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Click here for more