Top-seeded Darien too much for Wilton, reaches 9th straight FCIAC girls lacrosse final

NORWALK — In what has become an annual rite of spring, the Darien girls lacrosse team is once again headed to the FCIAC championship game.

Darien reached the final for the ninth consecutive season and for the 19th time in 25 years when it defeated Wilton, 19-9, in the semifinals Monday night at Testa Field in Norwalk.

The Blue Wave bolted out to a 5-0 lead in the first half and although Wilton hung around within three goals until the second half, Darien was never truly threatened as it went on to win by 10.

