Girls Lacrosse: No. 2 New Canaan rolls past Staples, sets up FCIAC championship showdown with No. 1 Darien

NORWALK — The New Canaan and Staples girls lacrosse teams didn’t face each other during the regular season, so it was difficult to know what to expect when they squared off in the FCIAC semifinals Monday night at Testa Field in Norwalk.

One thing second-ranked New Canaan didn’t expect was to fall into a 3-1 hole in the first four minutes. Once they got rolling, however, there was no stopping the Rams.

New Canaan reeled off 10 unanswered goals over a span of 20 minutes to take control on its way to a 14-8 victory, as the Rams reached the FCIAC final for the first time since 2016.

