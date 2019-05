NORWALK — The look on Tyler Previte’s face betrayed so many emotions, some all at once, some in sequence.

There was joy, obviously, after his Wilton boys lacrosse team took down No. 1 Darien in the FCIAC semifinals Tuesday night at McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field, a 4-3 win that ended the Blue Wave’s five-year reign atop the conference.

Click here for more