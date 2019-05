WILTON — Darien High School sophomore Ethan Zhang saw a Blue Wave of teammates sprinting toward him immediately after winning the final point of his match at fourth singles in the FCIAC championship against rival Staples.

Zhang was enthusiastically swarmed by his Blue Wave teammates clad in blue shirts, as they celebrated a long-awaited victory.

For the first time since the 1989 season, Darien can call itself ‘FCIAC boys tennis champions.’

