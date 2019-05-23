Boys Lacrosse: Canet’s goal at the buzzer lifts New Canaan over Ridgefield, into FCIAC title game

NORWALK — He didn’t want to give away any secrets, Chris Canet said, but even so, it’s hard to imagine that last play went exactly as New Canaan drew it up on the chalkboard.

Moments after Ridgefield tied their FCIAC boys lacrosse semifinal Tuesday at McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field, Canet dodged left, dodged back right, ducked a hit, took it to the net and scored just before the horn sounded to end the game.

New Canaan won it 11-10, and the sophomore midfielder had lifted the Rams into their 29th FCIAC final in 43 years. The Rams will face Wilton — a 4-3 upset winner over top-seeded and top-ranked Darien — in Thursday’s 7 p.m. final back at McMahon.

Click here for more