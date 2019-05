NORWALK — Two championships is a repeat, and three is, appropriately, a three-peat.

So what’s it called when a streak reaches eight girls lacrosse championships?

“Eight in a row,” Darien’s Ashley Humphrey said. “Wow, that’s crazy.”

“Crazy” or not, the Darien girls lacrosse team’s FCIAC dynasty kept rolling on Wednesday night at Testa Field in Norwalk, as Darien played a nearly-perfect second half and defeated rival New Canaan 12-7 in the league final.

Click here for more