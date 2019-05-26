Darien wrestles FCIAC boys volleyball title back from Staples

FAIRFIELD — At the Darien boys volleyball program, the standard is about championships.

In 2018, the Blue Wave watched Staples roll through a perfect 26-0 season to capture FCIAC and Class L state titles.

So when No. 1 seed Darien and No. 2 Staples met Friday night for the 2019 FCIAC championship, you knew the battle would be special.

The intensity was incredible. The atmosphere was electric. And Darien High went home with the 2019 FCIAC Boys Volleyball Championship plaque thanks to a 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20 triumph at Ludlowe.

