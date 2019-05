NORWALK — New Canaan had suffocated Wilton’s momentum through the middle of the FCIAC boys lacrosse championship Friday night at Jack Casagrande Field, and in large part, that was because of Rams goalie Carl Mazabras.

Mazabras was there again at the end, making big fourth-quarter saves to earn Most Valuable Player honors and to preserve the Rams’ 8-7 win to claim their 10th FCIAC championship.

Click here for more