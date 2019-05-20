Monday’s baseball and girls lacrosse semifinals on LocalLive

The FCIAC baseball and girls lacrosse semifinals will be carried by LocalLive on Monday, May 20.

Here’s the schedule of games.

FCIAC Baseball Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

No. 1 Staples vs. No. 4 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Ludlowe vs. No. 3 Darien, 7:30 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Semifinals at Norwalk HS

No. 1 Darien vs. No. 5 Wilton, 5 p.m.

No. 2 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Staples, 7 p.m.

Games can be seen by clicking the FairfieldLive tab on the top right of the FCIAC.net home page, or by clicking here

