Due to the threat of thunderstorms on Thursday evening, the FCIAC softball and boys lacrosse finals have been postponed until Friday. Both games will begin at 5 p.m.

The FCIAC softball final featuring No. 1 St. Joseph and No. 2 Trumbull will be played at Sacred Heart University.

The FCIAC boys lacrosse final featuring No. 3 New Canaan and No. 4 Wilton will be played at Brien McMahon HS.