FAIRFIELD — St. Joseph’s Payton Doiron could be excused for not being aware of how dominant her no-hit pitching performance was when the No 1-seeded Cadets defeated cross-town rival and No. 2 seed Trumbull, 1-0, in the FCIAC championship game at Sacred Heart University on Friday.

After all, Doiron had walked the bases loaded in the first inning. She got out of that jam, and then let her defense help retire 19 consecutive batters.

Click here for more