TRUMBULL — Trumbull High’s Bryan Kraus was well aware of what was at stake when he came out of the bullpen to preserve Trumbull High’s 2-1 victory over Ridgefield in a Class LL first-round state tournament game on Wednesday.

“Yes, it was all hands-on-deck,” said Kraus, a right-handed sophomore who relieved with no outs in the top of the fourth with a man on first and then retired 9-of-10 batters to get the save.

