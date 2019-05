DANBURY — When the Darien baseball team saw its draw in the CIAC Class LL tournament, the players and coaches could not believe it.

Not only was the Blue Wave matched up with a FCIAC team for the third-straight season, they were matched up against the same FCIAC team for the third-straight season.

Danbury. The team which knocked Darien out in the opening rounds in 2017 and 18.

And for the third season in-a-row Darien handed the ball to ace Henry Williams.

