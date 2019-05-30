Boys Lacrosse: Calabrese’s check sparks Wilton past Glastonbury in Class L 1st round, into New Canaan rematch

GLASTONBURY — From his days playing youth lacrosse all the way up until now, Andrew Calebrese has built his All-America reputation as a fearless goaltender.

The Naval Academy recruit is famous (infamous?) for his aggressive play in Fairfield County circles, for sure. And in Wednesday’s Class L lacrosse tournament’s first round, he made sure Glastonbury got the message, too.

With the third-seeded Tomahawks on a breakaway and bearing down for the tying goal late in the third quarter, Calabrese stepped out of the cage and laid a bone-crushing check on Glastonbury attackman Alek Turi that knocked the ball loose and preserved Wilton’s one-goal lead.

Click here for more