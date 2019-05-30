Boys Lacrosse: Top-seeded Ridgefield gets past Trumbull

RIDGEFIELD — Roy Colsey’s postgame speech was evidence of the lofty standards expected from members of the Ridgefield boys lacrosse program.

With his players circled around him, Colsey bemoaned the lack of urgency he had just finished witnessing.

“You can’t come out and play like that and expect to win a state title,” Colsey said. “On most days, that would have been a losing effort.”

On this day, though, it was still enough for a 16-4 victory over Trumbull in the first round of the Class L state tournament.

