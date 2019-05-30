Baseball: Benton shuts down rival Warde as Ludlowe rebounds from FCIAC loss, reaches Class LL 2nd round

FAIRFIELD — It wasn’t the happiest of Memorial Day weekends for the Fairfield Ludlowe baseball team after the Falcons lost in the FCIAC championship game to Staples last week.

Although deflated, the Falcons opted not to dwell on the defeat that saw the Wreckers rally with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off with win on May 22 in Stamford.

Instead, Ludlowe strung together a focused set of practices and turned its attention toward the Class LL tournament, which just so happened to begin with a first round game against crosstown rival Warde.

And on Tuesday afternoon the Falcons didn’t waste any time turning the page. Ludlowe jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and went on to win 7-1 at Kiwanis Field.

Click here for more