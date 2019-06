RIDGEFIELD — Led by goalie Timmy Luciano, defense has been the spine of the Staples boys lacrosse team this season.

But after the Wreckers allowed five goals in the opening half of Saturday’s Class L state quarterfinal game against reigning champion Ridgefield, first-year coach Will Koshansky turned chiropractor.

“We needed an adjustment,” Koshansky said. “We switched a couple of matchups and settled in on defense and made the plays we had to.”

