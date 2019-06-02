DiNanno’s six goals propel resurgent Wilton past FCIAC champion New Canaan in Class L quarterfinals

NEW CANAAN — A little more than five weeks ago, the Wilton boys lacrosse team was reeling with a 1-7 record. Now the Warriors have a date with Fairfield Prep in the Class L semifinals.

Riding six goals from Dean DiNanno and a 13-save performance from goalie Andrew Calabrese, the Warriors knocked off FCIAC champion New Canaan, 14-11, in the Class L quarterfinals Saturday at Dunning Field.

The turnaround has been remarkable. Since losing seven of its first eight games, Wilton (12-9) is 11-2, with the latest win avenging its loss to New Canaan in last week’s FCIAC final.

