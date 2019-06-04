Girls Lacrosse: St. Joseph reaches first state final in Class M, East Lyme returns for the first time since 2006

CHESHIRE —The St. Joseph and East Lyme girls lacrosse teams will each find themselves in an unfamiliar situation on Saturday and they just couldn’t be happier.

Posting victories they will long remember, the Cadets and Vikings earned themselves berths in an event they’ve had their sights set on for quite some time — the state lacrosse final.

No. 13 St. Joseph advanced to its first state lacrosse finals, while third-seeded East Lyme moved on to its first state title game since 2006 and they did so with impressive victories at Cheshire High School on Monday evening.

Click here for more