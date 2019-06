NEW BRITAIN — There is nothing better than making history.

The Danbury High School girls outdoor track team took another grand step on their 2019 journey Monday as the Hatters captured the team title at the 2019 State Open Championship at Willowbrook Park.

Danbury, the FCIAC and Class LL champions, took home the championship plaque for the first time since the Hatters won three consecutive girls crowns (2008-2010).

