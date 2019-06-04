Girls Lacrosse: Rivals Darien, defending champion New Canaan advance to Class L final showdown

NORWALK — Get ready for Darien vs. New Canaan, Round 3.

The two girls lacrosse rivals punched their tickets to the CIAC Class L championship game with semifinal victories at Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field in Norwalk on Monday night.

In the first semifinal, Darien received six goals and two assists from Ashley Humphrey and a hat trick from Sarah Jaques en route to a 16-9 win over the Wilton Warriors.

In the nightcap, ninth-seeded Ridgefield led New Canaan 4-3 at halftime, but the Rams scored the first three goals of the second half and went on to win 8-5. Kendall Patten led New Canaan with a hat trick and Campbell Connors had two goals.

