Boys Lacrosse: Sullivan’s goals, Previte’s clear help Wilton rally past Fairfield Prep, reach Class L final

FAIRFIELD — One more road game was nothing for Wilton’s boys lacrosse team. One more deficit was nothing for a team that dug itself a deep hole in the first half of its season.

The 19th seed in Class L will play for a championship on Saturday. Wilton came back Wednesday night to beat Fairfield Prep 7-6 at Rafferty Stadium in the semifinals.

“We’ve been playing with an edge all season. We started off 1-7. No one respected us,” said Wilton standout defender Ryan Schriber, one of several key players who lost time to injuries early in the season.

