Boys Lacrosse: Darien tops Staples to set up rematch with Wilton in Class L final

NORWALK – Two weeks ago, the Darien Blue Wave was unexpectedly knocked out of the FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament by a Wilton Warriors team which has gotten hot at the right time of the year.

Now, the Wave will have a chance to get even.

Darien overcame an early challenge from the Staples Wreckers and rolled to a 9-6 victory in the CIAC Class L semifinals Wednesday night at Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field. The Blue Wave scored eight unanswered goals at one point and led 9-3 before Staples closed the gap in the closing minutes.

