CHESHIRE — For the eighth time in this decade, St. Joseph will play for the Class S boys lacrosse championship.

The eighth-seeded and defending champion Cadets (13-5) blew out fourth-seeded Sheehan, 21-4, Wednesday night at the Maclary Complex and will go for their fifth Class S crown Saturday when they meet Bacon Academy at McMahon in Norwalk at 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph won last year’s state final over Somers.

