It was a day of records at the CIAC girls golf championship at Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull.

The New Canaan Rams claimed their third straight team title by shooting a 320, shattering the old tournament record by nine strokes, while Greenwich’s Sydney Nethercott took medalist honors with a 2-under par 70 to tie the state mark.

For New Canaan head coach Priscilla Schulz, who has now seen her team three-peat in both the FCIAC and state championships, the moment was “surreal.”

Click here for more