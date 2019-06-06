24th Annual FCIAC Golf Tournament fundraiser to be held June 24

The 24th Annual FCIAC Golf Tournament will take place on June 24 at Oak Hills Golf Course in Norwalk.

The event includes two meals and the 18-hole scramble format golf tournament for teams of foursomes with a shotgun tee-off time of 1 p.m.

Festivities begin with a lunch at noon which includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chili and condiments, and beer and soda.

After the golf tournament finishes, an Hors D’oeuvres hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner, raffle and the awarding of prizes at 6:30 p.m.

The registration and entry fee is $150 per person. Registration is due no later than June 12.

Team entry application forms and more information may be obtained by contacting Dave Schulz, the commissioner of the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference, at (203) 650-5765.