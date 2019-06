SHELTON—It was a war of wills in a Roman Coliseum atmosphere.

The Class L Boys Volleyball title was the prize on the line Thursday night as Darien and Staples did battle for the third time this season.

And after five grueling, emotional sets, Staples wasn’t ready to relinquish the Class L Championship plaque. The Wreckers held off a furious Darien comeback to finally emerge with a 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 17-15 triumph.

