Eight FCIAC teams contend for state championships on Saturday

Eight FCIAC teams will be playing for six state championships when the spring season concludes with CIAC finals on Saturday. Games are available to watch with a subscription via the NFHS Network.

Class LL Baseball

No. 5 Staples vs. No. 3 Southington

At Palmer Field, Middletown, Noon

Class M Baseball

No. 11 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 Wolcott

At Palmer Field, Middletown, 7 p.m.

Class L Girls Lacrosse

No. 4 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Darien

At Jonathan Law HS, Noon

Class M Girls Lacrosse

No. 13 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 East Lyme

At Jonathan Law HS, 2 p.m.

Class S Boys Lacrosse

No. 8 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Bacon Academy

At Brien McMahon HS, Norwalk, 10:30 a.m.

Class L Boys Lacrosse

No. 19 Wilton vs. No. 5 Darien

At Brien McMahon HS, Norwalk, 3:30 p.m.

The FCIAC has already claimed eight state championships, the latest comeing from the Staples Wreckers, who defeated Darien in a five-set thriller for the CIAC Class L boys volleyball title on Thursday night.

Here’s a rundown of the conference’s state championships so far:

Class L Boys Volleyball: Staples Wreckers

Final: Staples 3, Darien 2 (25-22, 25023, 22-25, 15-25, 17-15)

Class L Girls Tennis: Staples Wreckers

Final: Staples 5, Wilton 2

Class LL Boys Tennis: Staples Wreckers

Class L Boys Tennis: Darien Blue Wave

Div. I Boys Golf: Greenwich Cardinals

State Girls Golf: New Canaan Rams

Class LL and State Open Girls Track & Field: Danbury Hatters

 

 

 

 

 

 

