Eight FCIAC teams contend for state championships on Saturday

Eight FCIAC teams will be playing for six state championships when the spring season concludes with CIAC finals on Saturday. Games are available to watch with a subscription via the NFHS Network.
Class LL Baseball
No. 5 Staples vs. No. 3 Southington
At Palmer Field, Middletown, Noon
Class M Baseball
No. 11 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 Wolcott
At Palmer Field, Middletown, 7 p.m.
Class L Girls Lacrosse
No. 4 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Darien
At Jonathan Law HS, Noon
Class M Girls Lacrosse
No. 13 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 East Lyme
At Jonathan Law HS, 2 p.m.
Class S Boys Lacrosse
No. 8 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Bacon Academy
At Brien McMahon HS, Norwalk, 10:30 a.m.
Class L Boys Lacrosse
No. 19 Wilton vs. No. 5 Darien
At Brien McMahon HS, Norwalk, 3:30 p.m.
The FCIAC has already claimed eight state championships, the latest comeing from the Staples Wreckers, who defeated Darien in a five-set thriller for the CIAC Class L boys volleyball title on Thursday night.
Here’s a rundown of the conference’s state championships so far:
Class L Boys Volleyball: Staples Wreckers
Final: Staples 3, Darien 2 (25-22, 25023, 22-25, 15-25, 17-15)
Class L Girls Tennis: Staples Wreckers
Final: Staples 5, Wilton 2
Class LL Boys Tennis: Staples Wreckers
Class L Boys Tennis: Darien Blue Wave
Div. I Boys Golf: Greenwich Cardinals
State Girls Golf: New Canaan Rams
Class LL and State Open Girls Track & Field: Danbury Hatters