McMahon’s Justin Forde named Gatorade’s Connecticut Boys Track & Field Athlete of Year

Justin Forde of Brien McMahon has been named the 2018-19 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.Forde, who also won the award last season, is the second Gatorade Connecticut Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year to be chosen from Brien McMahon, joining 2015-16 winner Eric van der Els.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the track, distinguishes Forde as Connecticut’s best high school boys track & field athlete.

