Football 2019: RIDGEFIELD preview

For the eighth time in nine years, Ridgefield finished with a winning record. But unlike most of the previous seasons this decade, the Tigers didn’t seriously contend for a state tournament berth.

Losses in three of its first five games doomed Ridgefield, which ended the year with two victories to finish 6-4.

“It was a mediocre season by our standards,” said coach Kevin Callahan, who has led Ridgefield to three state tournament appearances since 2011, including a spot in the Class LL finals three years ago. “We lacked consistency and struggled against the tougher teams.”

Click here for more