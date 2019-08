“Jack Wallace is the guy,” St. Joseph football coach Joe Della Vechia said when asked to answer the Hogs’ biggest question entering the season: Who will replace Syracuse-bound David Summers at quarterback?

A 5-10, 165-pound junior, Wallace was a terminator for the Hogs defense last year when he made 47 often-crushing tackles and intercepted two passes.

Now, he’s tasked with taking command of an offense that averaged more than 450 yards of offense and scored

