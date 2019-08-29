Football 2019: NEW CANAAN preview

In each of the past two seasons, New Canaan has been voted as the No. 1 football team in the state in the GameTimeCT preseason poll. Both times, New Canaan didn’t win a state championship.

As far as head coach Lou Marinelli is concerned, it’s a distinction which this season can go to someone — anyone — else.

“The last two years we’ve been picked as preseason No. 1 in the state and then we lost our first game and people were ready to jump off the bridge here in New Canaan,” Marinelli said. “I hope we’re not picked preseason No. 1 this year.”

