Following perfect season, Greenwich football team returns to action

The first day of practice is like a holiday for football coaches, especially for someone in his first season at the helm, guiding his alma mater.

Such was the case for Anthony Morello Monday, as his tenure on the field officially began with Greenwich’s opening practice. An assistant coach for the Cardinals since 2011, Morello was hired as head coach in July. He replaces John Marinelli, who spent four successful seasons with the Cardinals, the last of which ended with a victory in the CIAC Class LL championship game.

