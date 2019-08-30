FCIAC hosts annual Leadership Conference for student/athletes

The FCIAC held its annual Leadership Conference for student/athletes on leadership at Staples High School on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The conference, sponsored by the Fairfield County Sports Commission, was attended by 80 students representing all 17 member schools.

Stafford Thomas, the new principal at Staples HS, spoke on leadership to open the morning session, and was followed by Fred Fetta, a counselor with Problem Gambling Services, who spoke on the growth of gambling issues in our state and its effect on our youth.

Garland Allen, retired Athletic Director from Greenwich and now part of an organization called inCOURAGE, whose goal is to build a more positive and respectful culture within the league, then led discussions with the student/athletes on the topics of hazing, social media and being a leader.

Brief videos on those topics where shared with the group and they are available at the inCOURAGE Playbook website: www.incourage.com.

Please take a look at the information available for athletes, coaches and parents on this site.

The goal of the conference was for those attending to take the information discussed back to their teams and schools to help achieve a positive experience for their upcoming seasons!