Joe DeVellis’ first year at the helm of the Westhill football team was challenging with the team struggling to a 1-9 record.

DeVellis was hired in the middle of the summer and the team was never able to get where it needed to be on the field during the season.

The lone win came against Capital Prep/Achievement. The closest the team came to picking up a FCIAC victory was 13-6 loss to Wilton.

