Greenwich takes No. 1 in first state volleyball poll; Ludlowe, Trumbull and Westhill in top 10

Greenwich received 11 of the 25 first-place votes to be voted No. 1 in the first State Coaches Girls Volleyball Poll which was released Oct. 3.

The voting took place just after Greenwich improved to 7-0 with a 3-0 victory over St. Joseph on Sept. 26 and the following week the Cardinals had had three straight 3-0 victories to improve to 10-0.

The FCIAC had a pair of teams ranked among the top three and four ranked among the top nine.

Bristol Eastern received four first-place votes to be ranked second.

Fairfield Ludlowe had three first-place votes to be ranked No. 3 as the Falcons will host Greenwich in a vital FCIAC showdown on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. in the regular-season finale for both teams.

RHAM got six first-place votes to get ranked fourth while Cheshire, Guilford and Coventry were ranked 4-7.

Trumbull and Westhill from the FCIAC were ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.

Avon completed the Top 10.

Greenwich is scheduled to play at Westhill on Oct. 15 at and the Cardinals will host Trumbull on Oct. 25.

Fairfield Ludlowe won a 3-2 thriller at Trumbull in the season opener on Sept. 16 and the Falcons visit Westhill on Oct. 21.

Defending FCIAC champion Trumbull defeated Westhill, 3-1, in a rematch of last year’s conference final on Oct. 4 after the voting for this initial poll took place.

That was a big bounceback win at home for Trumbull one day after the Eagles were shut out, 3-0, at New Canaan as the the victorious Rams certainly put themselves on the voters’ radar.

The FCIAC has six coaches among 25 total who vote on this state poll – Jeff Babineau of St. Joseph, Steve Lapham of Greenwich, Lidania Cibere of Ridgefield, Mike Smeriglio of Stamford, Pete Georgiou of Brien McMahon and Meghan Skelton of Ludlowe.