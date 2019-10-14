FCIAC cross country: Championship information, schedule and map

The 2019 FCIAC cross country championships will be held at Waveny Park in New Canaan on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Six races will be held beginning with freshman events at 2:15 p.m.

The varsity championships will begin with the girls 4K race at 2:50 p.m., and the boys 5K race at 3:20 p.m.

The Staples Wreckers are the defending boys champions and are unbeaten this season at 15-0. Danbury (14-1), along with Trumbull and Ludlowe (both 12-3), are also top contenders.

The Ridgefield Tigers were also unbeaten this season at 15-0, while defending champion Danbury Hatters are 10-5. Trumbull (14-1), New Canaan (13-2), and Wilton (12-3) are also top contenders.

Schedule of events

Girls Freshman Race (2.5K), 2:15 p.m.

Boys Freshman Race (2.5K), 2:30 p.m.

Girls Varsity Race (4K), 2:50 p.m.

Boys Varsity Race (5K), 3:20 p.m.

Girls Junior Varsity Race (4K), 3:50 p.m.

Boys Junior Varsity Race (4K), 4:20 p.m.

Awards Ceremony at Waveny Pool, 5 p.m.

Parking

Spectator parking is available at the Waveny Park pool and at several lots inside the park. Access to the park may be limited for cars depending on traffic.