FCIAC cross country: Championship information, schedule and map

A pack of runners comes over a hill during the 2018 FCIAC girls cross country championship race in New Canaan’s Waveny Park. — Dave Stewart photo

The 2019 FCIAC cross country championships will be held at Waveny Park in New Canaan on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Six races will be held beginning with freshman events at 2:15 p.m.

The varsity championships will begin with the girls 4K race at 2:50 p.m., and the boys 5K race at 3:20 p.m.

The Staples Wreckers are the defending boys champions and are unbeaten this season at 15-0. Danbury (14-1), along with Trumbull and Ludlowe (both 12-3), are also top contenders.

The Ridgefield Tigers were also unbeaten this season at 15-0, while defending champion Danbury Hatters are 10-5. Trumbull (14-1), New Canaan (13-2), and Wilton (12-3) are also top contenders.

Click here for a course map

Schedule of events

  • Girls Freshman Race (2.5K), 2:15 p.m.
  • Boys Freshman Race (2.5K), 2:30 p.m.
  • Girls Varsity Race (4K), 2:50 p.m.
  • Boys Varsity Race (5K), 3:20 p.m.
  • Girls Junior Varsity Race (4K), 3:50 p.m.
  • Boys Junior Varsity Race (4K), 4:20 p.m.
  • Awards Ceremony at Waveny Pool, 5 p.m.

Parking

Spectator parking is available at the Waveny Park pool and at several lots inside the park. Access to the park may be limited for cars depending on traffic.

